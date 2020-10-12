Joshua R. Lysinger
Harbeson - Joshua R. Lysinger, age 35, of Harbeson, DE formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home.
Josh was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's High School and also obtained his Associate Degree from Wilmington College. He was an avid car enthusiast.
He is survived by his father, Kevin Lysinger of Wilmington, DE; his mother, Victoria (Iles) Lysinger of Harbeson, DE; his sister, Danielle Lysinger of Harbeson, DE; his constant canine companion, Jackson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family greatly appreciates the wonderful and compassionate care given to Josh for the last seven years from Beebe Healthcare.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Josh's name to the Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Rd., Lewes, DE 19958.
