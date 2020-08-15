Joshua Robert Borin



Wilmington - Born on April 1, 1972 in Wilmington, Delaware, Joshua Borin had an endearing personality that brought a smile to all who knew him He attended the Pilot School and was graduate of Brandywine High School and Lynn University Old Forge Center.



Josh's childhood love of cars made him a regular visitor at local dealerships while growing up and inspired employment as a valet at the front door of the Hotel duPont during high school and college. He enjoyed greeting guests at Wilmington's iconic hotel and getting behind the wheel of so many luxury vehicles. Josh loved spending time with his late grandfather, Harry David Zutz, with whom he shared a passion for antique automobiles.



After college, Joshua was employed as a Student Services Coordinator at Lynn University where he was named Staff Person of the Year. Returning to Delaware, he worked for Winner Saturn. In recent years, he derived great satisfaction from his employment with Ace Limousine and Airport Services under Ace Sher.



Josh was a gentle, kind, and reliable person who was always willing to give a hand to someone in need. He was appreciative of all that was good in his life, especially his family. An avid walker, Josh enjoyed organizing walks with his neighbors to keep everyone fit during the pandemic and arranging socially distanced driveway parties where his neighbors could stay in contact during this period of isolation.



As a board member of the Delaware Jaycees, Josh helped organize the Outstanding Young Wilmingtonian and Brew Review events. For several years, he was a board member with the Young Jewish Adults of Delaware. Recently, Josh was an organizer of Wilmington's Our Night Out where he enjoyed extending hospitality to attendees, especially new members.



A daily visitor to the Tally Day Bark Park with his beloved dog, Bentley, Josh contributed to the maintenance of the park and developed wonderful friendships with dog owners. He was a strong supporter of Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and hoped to see him elected President of the United States in November.



Joshua is survived by his parents, Marsha and Howard Borin; sister, Lisa Borin Ogden, her husband Paul Ogden; and his nephew, Jack Ogden; by aunts and uncles, Joyce and Larry Zutz and Natalie and Martin Kroot; by cousins. Jessica and Matt Hilbert, Michael Zutz, Greg and Caroline Kroot, Andy and Julie Kroot, Jane and Barry Kroot and their families. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Gladys and Harry David Zutz and Myra and Abraham Borin.



Due to Covid-19, burial is private. A celebration of Josh's life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions for the establishment of memorial benches in Josh's name at the Tally Day Bark Park made out to Bonnie Zickefoose, 4 Club Lane, Wilmington, Delaware 19810 or to the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, P.O. Box 7189, Wilmington, Delaware 19803.



SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL









