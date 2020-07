Or Copy this URL to Share

Josue "Sway" Ortiz, age 24 of Newark, DE died Friday July 3, 2020, in Wilmington, DE. Son of Maria and Jose Ortiz of Newark. Brother of Noemi Miranda (Mario) of Del Rio, TX. and Judy Ortiz Allen (Earl) of Wilmington. Also survived by 4 nephews, several aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Memorial services are private at the convenience of the family. There will be no viewing. Arrangements by Ryland Funeral Home, Wilmington.









