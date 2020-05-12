Joy H. Downey
1947 - 2020
Joy H. Downey

Wilmington - Joy H. Downey, 72, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born May 20, 1947 in Mantua Township, NJ to Harry and Bertha (Krimm) Moore. She was a retired elementary school librarian who taught for many years in the Brandywine School District, Christina School District, and the Camden City School District.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Michael (Jenn); and her grandchildren, Jazmine, Aiden, and Ava.

Due to current conditions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brandywine Valley Baptist Church, 7 Mt. Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. To send condolences visit: mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
