Joy H. Downey
Wilmington - Joy H. Downey, 72, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born May 20, 1947 in Mantua Township, NJ to Harry and Bertha (Krimm) Moore. She was a retired elementary school librarian who taught for many years in the Brandywine School District, Christina School District, and the Camden City School District.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Michael (Jenn); and her grandchildren, Jazmine, Aiden, and Ava.
Due to current conditions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brandywine Valley Baptist Church, 7 Mt. Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. To send condolences visit: mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2020.