Joyce A. EmbleyJoyce Ann Embley, age 87, most recently of Glen Mills, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020.She was born in Trenton, NJ, daughter of the late George and Loretta (Sweeney) Conover.Joyce dedicated her life to her family. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an ardent supporter of her husband's generous endeavors, volunteerism and philanthropy; and was very proud of her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments.Joyce was a devout Catholic and was very active in her local parish communities throughout her life. She served as a Eucharisitc Minister and was a member of the Sages social group at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Hockessin; and after moving to Bethany Beach, she served in a similar capacity at St. Ann's Church. Joyce also served as a volunteer mentor at the elementary schools in Frankford, DE.She is survived by her children, Laurie Houck (Gerald), James (Lisa), and Tom (Mary Ann); her grandchildren, Kristin (Timothy), Richard, Emily, Melissa, Jamie (Richard), Kelly, Mitch, Scott, Sarah, Andrew, and Audrey; her great-grandchildren, Theodore and Mason; and several nieces, nephews and members of her extended family.In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford G. Embley; her son, Clifford G. Embley, Jr; and her brother, George.Services for Joyce will be held privately with her family.Contributions in her memory can be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.