Joyce A. Lare
Newark - Joyce A. Lare, age 77, of Newark, DE, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 10:30 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 W. Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019