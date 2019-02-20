Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Joyce A. Lare


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce A. Lare Obituary
Joyce A. Lare

Newark - Joyce A. Lare, age 77, of Newark, DE, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 10:30 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 W. Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

To view full obituary and to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
