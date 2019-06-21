Services
Joyce Arlene Balamontis


Rising Sun, MD - Joyce Arlene Balamontis, age 82 of Rising Sun, Maryland left this life on June 11, 2019 at her home in Rising Sun, Maryland. She was born on June 27, 1936 in Grandville, PA to the late Blain and Dorothy Walter.

Joyce was an active member of Newark Senior Center and enjoyed many friendships and various social groups including The Red Hat Society and The Water Babies of the Newark Senior Ctr. Joyce's priority in life was her family and took great pride in each and every one of them.

Joyce is survived by her sons: Gerald L. Greene (Yvonne), Donald R. Greene, Sr. (Toni), Dale A.Greene, Sr.(Celeste), and daughter, Elizabeth Greene; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and 5 sisters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vasilios Balamontis, her daughter, Brenda S. Scheu, son, Hugh M. Greene, Jr., a grandson, Christopher Morgan, 2 sisters, a brother, and former husbands; Hugh M. Greene, Sr., and Robert Hoblitzell.

A Memorial service for the celebration of Joyce's life will be held: Saturday, June 29, 2019 11:00AM at Pleasant View Baptist Church 150 Dowin Lane, Port Deposit 21904.
Published in The News Journal on June 21, 2019
