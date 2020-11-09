Joyce "Lynn" Baker Miller
Joyce "Lynn" Baker Miller passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Lynn was born on October 13, 1950 in West Chester, PA. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (McKim) and Isaiah Baker, Jr. of Avondale, PA.
Lynn graduated from Avon Grove High School in 1968 and the following year married the love of her life, Vernon T. Miller, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.
Lynn worked at Liberty Buick, Bayard, Brill and Handelman law firm, and retired from the News Journal Company with 35 years of service. When Lynn retired, she was the Executive Assistant to the President and Publisher of the News Journal.
She was a faithful member of Christ Church at the Grove in Landenberg, PA and served as a greeter and member of the hospitality committee. Lynn loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her loving husband Vernon and adored her son and grandchildren more than words can say. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling or just hanging out on their patio, reading the Bible with Vernon, crocheting and dancing.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by their son, Michael A. Miller; grandchildren, Mason and Elianna; sister, Kathy Mae Baker; goddaughter, Kaelynn Woodie all of Wilmington, DE; and sister-cousin, Carmen McKim Haston of Newark, DE; brothers-in-law, Stephen H. Miller (Tracey) of Philadelphia, PA, Ronald F. Miller (Patricia) of Brunswick, ME, Larry W. Miller of Kennett Square, PA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
You are invited to visit with Lynn's family and friends from from 8:30AM - 10AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Christ Church at the Grove, 1772 New London Rd, Landenberg, PA 19350. Services will begin at 10AM. Interment will be held at Union Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lynn's name can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 92 Reads Way #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.