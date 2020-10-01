1/
Joyce C. Graney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce C. Graney

Glen Mills, PA - Joyce M. Graney of Glen Mills, PA (formerly of Newark), passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease.

Born in Montrose, PA, Joyce was the daughter of the late Henry and Evelyn Kurosky. She worked for 20 years as a secretary for the DuPont Company. She was a longtime member of Resurrection Parish and board member of the Jesus House.

Joyce will be dearly missed by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Graney; their five children, Tricia Herron (Mark), Joseph Graney, Jr. (Dawn), Kathy Lafferty (Edward), Colleen Bialecki (John) and Elizabeth Ann Graney; and her beloved grandchildren, Stephanie, Jessica, Kristina, Dylan, Jake, Lauren, Seth, Corinna, Josh and Emily; and their large extended family. Joyce was preceded into heaven by her grandson Brandon and her sister Lorrie.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4th between 2-4 PM outside Resurrection Parish, 3000 Videre Dr. Wilmington, DE. You are encouraged to pay your respects from your car. A private service will be livestreamed at 12 noon on Monday, October 5, 2020 on Joyce's obituary page at www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com. Due to the pandemic burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Jesus House, 2501 Old Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.

Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
in front of the Parish of the Resurrection Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Graney Family for the loss of your loved one, Joyce, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
October 2, 2020
Many fond memories. Sympathy and prayers to Joe and family.
Harry Walker
Harry Walker
Friend
October 1, 2020
Joyce was a good friend in high school and was a bridesmaid in my wedding. She was one of the most loving and sweetest persons I have ever known. She told me she could not imagine her life without her husband Joe and I know she loved her children fiercely. May God bless the family and give them peace.
Bonnie Wheeler Burns
Friend
October 1, 2020
Joe & Family....so sorry to learn of Joyce's passing. I worked with her for many years and it was a pleasure to know such a sweet lady. My thoughts are with your family. Terry Mace
Terry Mace
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved