Joyce C. Graney
Glen Mills, PA - Joyce M. Graney of Glen Mills, PA (formerly of Newark), passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Born in Montrose, PA, Joyce was the daughter of the late Henry and Evelyn Kurosky. She worked for 20 years as a secretary for the DuPont Company. She was a longtime member of Resurrection Parish and board member of the Jesus House.
Joyce will be dearly missed by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Graney; their five children, Tricia Herron (Mark), Joseph Graney, Jr. (Dawn), Kathy Lafferty (Edward), Colleen Bialecki (John) and Elizabeth Ann Graney; and her beloved grandchildren, Stephanie, Jessica, Kristina, Dylan, Jake, Lauren, Seth, Corinna, Josh and Emily; and their large extended family. Joyce was preceded into heaven by her grandson Brandon and her sister Lorrie.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4th between 2-4 PM outside Resurrection Parish, 3000 Videre Dr. Wilmington, DE. You are encouraged to pay your respects from your car. A private service will be livestreamed at 12 noon on Monday, October 5, 2020 on Joyce's obituary page at www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com
. Due to the pandemic burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Jesus House, 2501 Old Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.
Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com