Joyce C. Kunkle
Hockessin - Joyce C. Kunkle, age 75, of the Summit in Hockessin, DE, formerly Wilmington, passed away on March 7, 2019.
She received her Associates Degree in Nursing from the Community College of Philadelphia, her Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing from LaSalle University, and her Masters in Nursing from Drexel University. Until her retirement, she was a Nurse for most of her career. Joyce, along with her father, was a longtime member of the Burholme Ambulance Company in Philadelphia.
She is survived by her brother Robert Kunkle and close cherished friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019