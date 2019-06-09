Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Kunkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce C. Kunkle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce C. Kunkle Obituary
Joyce C. Kunkle

Hockessin - Joyce C. Kunkle, age 75, of the Summit in Hockessin, DE, formerly Wilmington, passed away on March 7, 2019.

She received her Associates Degree in Nursing from the Community College of Philadelphia, her Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing from LaSalle University, and her Masters in Nursing from Drexel University. Until her retirement, she was a Nurse for most of her career. Joyce, along with her father, was a longtime member of the Burholme Ambulance Company in Philadelphia.

She is survived by her brother Robert Kunkle and close cherished friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 from 10:00-11:00AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now