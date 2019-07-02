Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
Joyce D. Fraim Obituary
Joyce D. Fraim

Wilmington - Joyce Darlene Fraim, age 81, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Thursday June 27, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Joyce war Born in Nowata Oklahoma, daughter of Clem Cummings and Claudine Cummings. She was a graduate of Ridley High School. She was considered a chef, interior decorator, antiques collector, artist and a writer by her family who she cared for all of their lives. She was an avid bowler and a secretary of Brookhaven Bowling league for 30 years

Joyce is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Fraim, their 3 daughters, Darla Kay Vickery, Monnarae Fraim and Suzanne Fraim, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at Gebhart Funeral Homes, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont De, 19703. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Joyce's name be made to A.I DuPont Children's Hospital, Nemours Fund for Children's Health, 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington DE 19803.

For online condolences please visit, www.gebhartfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on July 2, 2019
