Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Capuchin Friars, St. Francis of Assisi Friary
1901 Prior Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce DeFriece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (Force) DeFriece

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce (Force) DeFriece Obituary
Joyce (Force) DeFriece

Wilmington - Joyce (Force) DeFriece of Wilmington, DE, 91, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Allen N. Devoted mother of Karen E., John R., M. Thomas (Kathleen), Ralph J. (Debra) and Paul D. (Bonnie). Loving grandmother of David, Tyler, Jenny, Andrew, Matthew and Allison. Also survived by nephew Michael C. Smith of Baton Rouge, LA

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday November 23rd at 12:00 pm at the Capuchin Friars, St. Francis of Assisi Friary, 1901 Prior Rd, Wilmington DE 19809.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul via Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 or the Capuchin Friars at above address.

To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -