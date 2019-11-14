|
|
Joyce (Force) DeFriece
Wilmington - Joyce (Force) DeFriece of Wilmington, DE, 91, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Allen N. Devoted mother of Karen E., John R., M. Thomas (Kathleen), Ralph J. (Debra) and Paul D. (Bonnie). Loving grandmother of David, Tyler, Jenny, Andrew, Matthew and Allison. Also survived by nephew Michael C. Smith of Baton Rouge, LA
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday November 23rd at 12:00 pm at the Capuchin Friars, St. Francis of Assisi Friary, 1901 Prior Rd, Wilmington DE 19809.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul via Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 or the Capuchin Friars at above address.
To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019