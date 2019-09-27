|
|
Joyce E. Dorman
Wilmington - Joyce E. Dorman passed away on September 23, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington, Delaware to Dorothy Gibson and Ernest Albert Barcus. Joyce worked as a nurse's aide for many years at the Delaware Veteran's Nursing Home and Hospital. She was an avid lover of God. She loved her dogs, family, and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, John Dorman and her daughter Holly N. Dorman. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Opio, son-in-law Leon Opio, her granddaughters Alexis and Arlene Opio, her sisters Eva Maria Sarol, Barbra Dugan, Sharon Szewczak and brother Brad Barcus.
A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday September 28 at 2:00 pm. at Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church, 850 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Light refreshments will be served after the celebration. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019