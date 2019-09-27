Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church
850 Mount Lebanon Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Dorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce E. Dorman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce E. Dorman Obituary
Joyce E. Dorman

Wilmington - Joyce E. Dorman passed away on September 23, 2019.

She was born in Wilmington, Delaware to Dorothy Gibson and Ernest Albert Barcus. Joyce worked as a nurse's aide for many years at the Delaware Veteran's Nursing Home and Hospital. She was an avid lover of God. She loved her dogs, family, and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, John Dorman and her daughter Holly N. Dorman. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Opio, son-in-law Leon Opio, her granddaughters Alexis and Arlene Opio, her sisters Eva Maria Sarol, Barbra Dugan, Sharon Szewczak and brother Brad Barcus.

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday September 28 at 2:00 pm. at Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church, 850 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Light refreshments will be served after the celebration. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now