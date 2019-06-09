Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Joyce Harrison Obituary
Joyce Harrison

Wilmington - Joyce Ann Harrison, 91, of Wilmington, Delaware is the last of her generation to gain acceptance into Eternal Life. She passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Joyce will be reunited with her husband, Edward Jr.; son, Edward III; infant daughter, Margaret Ann; great granddaughter, Haley Joyce Kelley; sisters, Ruth Townsend and Naomi Harris.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kathleen Bush (George) of Millsboro and June Walls of Wilmington; her son, Patrick of Oxford, PA; her daughter-in-law, Janice of Middletown, DE; seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visit at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington on Wednesday, June 12 from 10:00-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019
