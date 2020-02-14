Services
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
Wilmington - Joyce Hughes, 75, of Wilmington, Delaware, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at home on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 after a courageous, seven month battle with brain cancer.

Joyce was born in Wilmington, Delaware and lived the early part of her childhood in the "Pink House" on the Montchanin estate (now the The Inn at Montchanin Village) where her grandfather had been caretaker and her mother was born. She was very close to her family, especially her mother, Jeanette Carey, who predeceased her. She attended Brandywine High School and received her Associates degree from Widener University. Joyce greatly enjoyed her time and the people with whom she worked, creating lasting friendships, as she progressed through her career with Wilmington Country Club, Explosives Technology International (ETI), and finally retiring from American Honda Finance.

Joyce was surrounded by her daughters and their husbands, Jan & Mark and Ali & Brandon, her grandchildren Sam, Cody, Bridget, & Beckett, and with her grand-dogs Sydney & Sadie watching over her. Joyce was a generous, caring, compassionate, empathetic, and determined spirit who touched so many lives. Her greatest passion in life was her children and grandchildren, but she also loved gardening, decorating, traveling, and solving other peoples' problems. She was an avid cruiser and loved a good happy hour.

We are immeasurably grateful to have known and been loved by her and we will carry her in our hearts always.

The family would like to thank her amazing Christiana Care aid Sharon, who provided a steady ray of sunshine, along with Jonelle, Paula, and the wonderful team at Seasons Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Seasons Hospice Foundation.

There will be a gathering at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707, on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:30.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
