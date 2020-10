Joyce M. GraneyGlen Mills, PA - Joyce M. Graney, 78 of Glen Mills formerly of Wilmington passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 surrounded by her family.A visitation will be held in front of the Parish of the Resurrection Church, 3000 Videre Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 PM. A private Mass and burial will be held for the family. For the full obituary and to send online condolences, please visit Mealeyfuneralhomes.com