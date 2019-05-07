|
Joyce Orth Shimp
Wilmington - Our beautiful mother and grandmother, Joyce Orth Shimp, entered the kingdom of Heaven with blessed assurance in her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on May 3rd 2019. Joyce was born in Frankford, WV, to Ernest and Hattie Burton. She graduated from Union HS in Union, WV. After graduating, Joyce came to Wilmington to work for DuPont. She met the love of her life, James Orth and married in 1958. They were married until his passing in 1985. After having her children and raising them until they were school age, she then worked at Marbrook Elementary. Joyce went onto work for St. Phillips Lutheran church, after finding her passion in real estate for 20 years and retired in 1997. She married Ralph Shimp in 1998.
Joyce was a 40+ year member of Mt. Salem United Methodist at Rockford Park. She was active in many committees at the church, and her favorite was the nurturing committee, which cared for the troubled and sick members. Joyce also volunteered for many years at Tower Treasure gift store at the church. She was a lay minister at the church. Joyce enjoyed gardening, traveling, hummingbirds, hallmark channel, sewing, baking with her grandchildren, and made the best potato salad and chicken and dumplings known to man.
Joyce was predeceased in death by her parents, her sisters, Jettie Ray and Ernestine Trader; her brother, Gentry Burton; her husbands, James Orth in 1985 and Ralph Shimp in 2015. She is survived by her children, Vicki Pritt (Donald) and James Orth; her step-son, Michael Shimp; grandchildren, Brandon Orth (Stephanie), Jason Orth, and Alyssa Pritt (Chris); great grandson, Cooper; sister, Charlotte Miller and her best friend, Ann Marie Casey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joyce's name to Mt. Salem UMC.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 9, at 11 am, at Mt. Salem UMC, 2629 W. 19th St. Wilmington, DE 19806. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019