Joyce P. Roane
Wilmington, DE - passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Bettie U. Tate; beloved wife of Robert H. Roane, Sr.; sister of Geraldine Tate and Arthur E. Tate, Jr.; stepmother of David and Rhonda Roane; also survived by a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM, Mon., April 29th at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilm, DE 19802; viewing 9:00am to 10:45am. Burial 10AM Tues., April 30th in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019