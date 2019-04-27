Services
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N Claymont St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-7065
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
2200 N. Claymont Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Cemetery
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Roane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce P. Roane


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce P. Roane Obituary
Joyce P. Roane

Wilmington, DE - passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Bettie U. Tate; beloved wife of Robert H. Roane, Sr.; sister of Geraldine Tate and Arthur E. Tate, Jr.; stepmother of David and Rhonda Roane; also survived by a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM, Mon., April 29th at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2200 N. Claymont St., Wilm, DE 19802; viewing 9:00am to 10:45am. Burial 10AM Tues., April 30th in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.