Joyce Pierce
Wilmington - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her cherished and loving family. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 2, 1945, minutes after her late twin sister, Joan, the daughters of Margaret L. (Daughtrey) and James A. Doran and two of seven children. Raised in Philadelphia, Joyce was inseparable from her twin sister. Joyce attended John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings, James A. Doran, Betty Ann Doran, Joan Dittus, and John J. Doran. Joyce is survived by her devoted sisters, Helen Condry and Ginny Craig.
Joyce raised her family in Claymont, DE, and is survived by her passionate and grateful daughters, Elizabeth Pierce Brown and husband, Charlie, Lisa Locke, and Crissy Montgomery and husband, Donald. Joyce was a selfless and hardworking mother. After raising her daughters, Joyce began her professional career and graduated from Widener University with a master's degree in Social Work. As a professional whose career was dedicated to helping others, she worked at Elwyn Institute and was a long-time employee of Delaware's Division of Family Services. Joyce's work touched countless lives. Outside of work, Joyce volunteered her time at the Ronald McDonald House and opened her home to people with special needs. After retiring, she worked at St. Anthony's Early Learning Center and at Brandywine Pediatrics. Joyce was preceded in death by her longtime partner, Ed Thompson.
Joyce is survived by her eight adoring grandchildren, Chad Brown (Jose), Jeremy Brown (Julia), Donnie Montgomery (Becca), C.J. Wolski (Jessie), Adam Montgomery, Amber Wolski, Mollie Montgomery, and Nicholas Fisher. Joyce was a constant support to her grandchildren who were her best friends, travel companions, and pride and joy. Joyce was a Mom Mom to many, many more. Joyce was eagerly awaiting her role as Gi-Gi with the arrival of her first two great grandchildren. Joyce is survived by many nieces and nephews and countless other family and friends.
Joyce's friends, many life-long, became her chosen family and her family became some of her best friends. Joyce was loved by all who knew her. Joyce's love drew those around her closer and kept them together for life. Joyce was a lively and loving person who inspired joy and adventure in those around her. She loved going to the theater with friends, drinking red wine, gardening, and treating her cats like royalty. Joyce travelled the world and never stopped planning her next journey. She knew how to break the rules and have fun, and she brightened every room. Joyce Doran Pierce will be dearly missed and continues to live on in the lives that she touched.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 6th at 10:30 am at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE. There will be a visitation with the family from 9-10:30 am before the services commence.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Joyce's memory to Kind to Kids, an organization assisting children in need. Donate in memory of Joyce Pierce to 100 west 10th St., Suite 606 Wilmington, DE 19801. Or online at kindtokids.org/donate.
Published in The News Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019