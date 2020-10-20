1/
Joyce R. Light
Joyce R. Light

Claymont - Age 90, passed away on October 17, 2020 of Claymont, DE, daughter of Joseph and Sadie Breeding. Joyce attended the Claymont Stone School and Claymont High School where she met her soul mate Richard K. Light, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Joyce was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, enjoyed her family and dogs, cooking, sewing and the beach.

Joyce is survived by her children, Joseph, Sheree, and James; 8 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A viewing will be 10:30 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 501 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
