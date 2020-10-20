Joyce R. Light



Claymont - Age 90, passed away on October 17, 2020 of Claymont, DE, daughter of Joseph and Sadie Breeding. Joyce attended the Claymont Stone School and Claymont High School where she met her soul mate Richard K. Light, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Joyce was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, enjoyed her family and dogs, cooking, sewing and the beach.



Joyce is survived by her children, Joseph, Sheree, and James; 8 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A viewing will be 10:30 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 501 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19809 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.



Schoenberg



Memorial Chapel









