Joylette Dixie Carrington



Delaware City - daughter of Muriel Adeline Comer and Clemetis Carrington was a beloved Mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on May 27,2020 at Christiana Hospital. She was a food service worker at Governor Bacon Health Center for 35 years. Her interment will be held at 11AM at Greenhill Cemetery in Delaware City on June 3, 2020.









