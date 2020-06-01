Joylette Dixie Carrington
Joylette Dixie Carrington

Delaware City - daughter of Muriel Adeline Comer and Clemetis Carrington was a beloved Mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on May 27,2020 at Christiana Hospital. She was a food service worker at Governor Bacon Health Center for 35 years. Her interment will be held at 11AM at Greenhill Cemetery in Delaware City on June 3, 2020.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
