|
|
Juan Arroyo Quinones Sr.
New Castle - Juan Arroyo Quinones Sr., age 84, of New Castle, DE passed away on September 12, 2019. Juan was born in Guanica, Puerto Rico and moved to Delaware in 1957. He was a steel worker in Southbridge, Wilmington, DE. Juan enjoyed customizing vans and traveled all over the country for custom van shows. He enjoyed playing billiards, being outdoors, camping, and driving through the mountains. Juan enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.
Juan is survived by his children: Teresa Arroyo Alicea, Juan Arroyo Quinones Jr., and Alfonzo Arroyo; his sisters, Marta Arroyo and Salome Arroyo; 5 grandchildren: Jorge, Melissa, Gabriel, Ellenie, and Sophia; 5 great grandchildren; and his former wife, Maria Teresa Alicea. Juan was preceded in death by two wives, Maryann Arroyo and Cathy Arroyo. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, September 23 from 1:30-3 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Juan's life will follow at 3 PM. Burial will be private at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 20, 2019