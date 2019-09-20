Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Quinones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Arroyo Quinones Sr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Arroyo Quinones Sr. Obituary
Juan Arroyo Quinones Sr.

New Castle - Juan Arroyo Quinones Sr., age 84, of New Castle, DE passed away on September 12, 2019. Juan was born in Guanica, Puerto Rico and moved to Delaware in 1957. He was a steel worker in Southbridge, Wilmington, DE. Juan enjoyed customizing vans and traveled all over the country for custom van shows. He enjoyed playing billiards, being outdoors, camping, and driving through the mountains. Juan enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.

Juan is survived by his children: Teresa Arroyo Alicea, Juan Arroyo Quinones Jr., and Alfonzo Arroyo; his sisters, Marta Arroyo and Salome Arroyo; 5 grandchildren: Jorge, Melissa, Gabriel, Ellenie, and Sophia; 5 great grandchildren; and his former wife, Maria Teresa Alicea. Juan was preceded in death by two wives, Maryann Arroyo and Cathy Arroyo. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, September 23 from 1:30-3 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Juan's life will follow at 3 PM. Burial will be private at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now