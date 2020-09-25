1/1
Juan Carlos Valdivia
Juan Carlos Valdivia

Newark - Juan Carlos Valdivia, age 52, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Born in Guanajuato, Mexico on January 2, 1968, he was the son of the late Jose B. and Ofelia Nunez Valdivia. Juan was a hardworking man that transformed his passion to cook into a long-standing career. Juan was known for his gifted hands, developing a wide skill set of projects from automotive repair to gardening. He always found a way to fix what was broken. Juan had an adventurous mind and was always up for new experiences. He was gifted with the ability to make the best of even the worst situations. Those who knew Juan would speak to his never-ending compassion, robust character, and honesty. He was a gentle individual that always thought of others before himself.

Juan is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tammy S. Valdivia; daughter, Alisha K. Valdivia (Eric Best) of Elkton, MD; and stepchildren, Nicole Butler and James Butler.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Juan's memory by mail to RAICES, Office of Development, RAICES, 1305 N. Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78212, or online at www.raicestexas.org/ways-to-give/donate/.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
