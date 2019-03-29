|
Juan Castro
Elsmere - Passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Juan was an employee of Hercules Country Club where he worked as a chef. He was also a dedicated employee for many years at A.I DuPont High School.
Juan was a handy man that could fix anything. But more than anything, he was a jokester. Juan had the wonderful ability to brighten everyone's day with a quick laugh. He will be greatly missed.
Juan is survived by his son, Victor Castro, and granddaughter, Sofia Castro. He is also survived by his brother, Junior Castro, of Puerto Rico; and his dear friend, Alicia Serrano.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service for Juan at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805, on Saturday, Mar 30 at 3:00 pm. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 2:00pm-3:00pm. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019