|
|
Juan D. "Chief" Graciano
Middletown - Juan D. "Chief" Graciano, age 73, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and his pack, Duke, Gibbs, Zazzie and Miki.
Born in San Antonio, TX on December 5, 1945, he was the son of the late Julio Graciano and Lorena Thompson. Chief was a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps and a proud graduate of the University of Vietnam (as he referred to it) from 1963 until 1968. After returning home, he went to work for DuPont Co., retiring after 36 years, then on to work for the State of Delaware, Division or Revenue.
Chief was a member of Brandywine Hundred Fire Company for many years. He was an avid baseball and softball player, playing for the DE Indians, DE Titans and the Highway Inn. Passing on his passion for the sport, Chief coached his children's softball and baseball teams. He was a Master Mason Oriental 27 and a Nur Temple Shriner. Chief's love of the Marine Corps lead him to the Marine Corps League, where he was a life member of the Central DE Detachment. From there he was elected Detachment Commandant, Department of DE Commandant and finally the National Vice Commandant, Mid-East Division.
Chief is survived by his wife, Theresa (Wilds) Graciano; daughter, Lorena (Glen); sons, Anthony (Laurie), Justin (Kristin) and Tyler; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Chief's grandson, SPC Hunter Graciano will be unable to return from active duty while defending the United States of America in Operation Inherit Resolve. He is an invaluable member of Bravo Company, 1st of the 24th, 25th Infantry Division, United States Army currently deployed to Iraq.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to their favorite charity: National Pyrenees Rescue, www.nationalpyr.org/make-a-donation.com.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019