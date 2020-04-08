|
|
Juanita E. Gibbs "Mom-Mom"
Wilmington, DE - Juanita E. Gibbs "Mom Mom" gained her wings on Friday, April 3, 2020. This angel was born and settled in Wilmington, Delaware on June 27, 1923. She was a longtime member of the Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew. She was a ticket taker at the Grand Opera House for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion E. Hutchinson and James E. Gibbs; brothers, Edward Gibbs and Westerman Lewis; grandchildren, Kevin, Cecil and Stacia Wright. As she continues her heavenly flight, she leaves to cherish her fond memory, her daughters, Marion E. Gibbs, Michelle "Shelley" Hill (Matthew) and Priscilla Wright (Cecil); grandchildren, Charisse L. Rodgers, Misha, Maya and Michael Hill, Denette Wright-Clark, Darryl Wright and Toni Jones (Anthony). A sincere thanks to the Cadia Rehab Staff (Silverside) for making her return flight to Heaven a smooth ride. Due to COVID-19, services will be private and a memorial service and celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would like all donations in memory of Juanita E. Gibbs to be sent to The Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew, 719 N. Shipley Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Please note Scholarship Fund.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020