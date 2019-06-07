Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
19285 Holland Glade Road
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
19285 Holland Glade Road
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Following Services
in the church hall
A memorial service for Juanita Johnson Quint, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2019 in Naples, Florida will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Visitation will be from 10 AM-11 AM at the church, A reception will follow the service in the church hall and interment will be at Epworth Methodist Cemetery, Rehoboth Beach, DE.

To read her complete obituary please go to www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on June 7, 2019
