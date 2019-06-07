|
|
Juanita Quint
Rehoboth Beach - Services Announced
A memorial service for Juanita Johnson Quint, who passed away on Jan. 16, 2019 in Naples, Florida will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Visitation will be from 10 AM-11 AM at the church, A reception will follow the service in the church hall and interment will be at Epworth Methodist Cemetery, Rehoboth Beach, DE.
To read her complete obituary please go to www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on June 7, 2019