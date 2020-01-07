Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Baughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita R. Baughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita R. Baughn Obituary
Juanita R. Baughn

Claymont, DE - Age 75 departed this life December 30, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son and caregiver, Kitwan R. Baughn, Sr. (Stephanie); three loving siblings; her twin brother, Dr. Juan R. Baughn (Joyce); two sisters Roslyn M. Baughn and Aerojean R. Baughn; two adorable grandchildren (Kitwan, Jr. and Jasmine); three sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn McIntosh, Mildred Baughn and Aurelia Brewer; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 7PM Fri., Jan. 10th at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE; viewing 5pm-6:45pm only. Burial, All Saints Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -