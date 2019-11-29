Resources
Judith A. Hearn-White

Judith A. Hearn-White Obituary
Judith A. Hearn-White

Chesapeake City - Judith A. Hearn-White of Chesapeake City, MD, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on November 27, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1955 in New Castle, DE to the late Marie (nee Prettyman) and Ronald Hearn.

Judy worked as a paralegal with various law firms in New Castle County, Delaware over her career. She loved sunshine, summers, Christmas, birthdays and dogs.

Judy is survived by her husband of 15 years, Kenneth S. White; three brothers: Ronald (Barbara), David (Diana), Jerry (Sue); five step-daughters; seven step-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held in January 2020.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
