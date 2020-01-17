|
Judith A. Twardus
Wilmington - Judith A. Twardus, age 79, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living. Born in Wilmington, DE she was the daughter of the late Florence (Hahn) and Clarence Coyle. Judith graduated from Newark High School and went on to work as the 4H Administrative Assistant at the University of Delaware for over 25 years until her retirement. In her spare time, Judith loved to garden and was considered by many to be a master gardener. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas H. Twardus in 2005.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Lisa A. Twardus of Port Deposit, MD; her son, Michael A. Twardus of Alexandria, VA.
A visitation will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 2 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 106. Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020