Judith Ann Kyaw
Wilmington - Judith Ann Kyaw, age 79, of Wilmington, DE, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday, November 23, 2020. Judy was born on January 27th, 1941, in Charlotte, NC. She met David Kyaw as a teenager in Charlotte, and they quickly fell in love. After they wed, they traveled all across the United States together for David's job before settling down in Wilmington, DE. There, they enjoyed each other for the remainder of their beautiful 63-year marriage.
Judy was incredibly loving, caring and creative. She loved and appreciated the little things in life, like the leaves changing color in the fall or the passing tune of a bird. She adored all things dainty and sweet--bunnies, birdhouses, flowers and pastels. She was an incredible baker and cook, most notably known for "Mom mom's green beans." Charismatic and intentional, she approached everything and everyone with a caring and gentle touch. She will be forever missed by her entire family.
Judy was a proud and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, David Kyaw; her children, Dave Kyaw and Angela Tiberi; her daughter-in-law and son-in-law Diane Kyaw and Dave Tiberi; her granddaughters: Danielle Kyaw, Alexis Tiberi, Angela-Marie Tiberi, and Ariel Tiberi; and her sisters, Carol Turner and Sally Frieboes. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved aunts: Martha, Mary and Billie.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
