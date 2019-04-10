|
Judith Ann Pelkey
Wilmington - Judith Ann Pelkey, age 66, of Wilmington Delaware, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at home with her family, siblings, and mother by her side.
Judi was born in July 12, 1952, in Wilmington Delaware to George and Lucille (Malizia) Bader. She was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and attended the University of Delaware.
Judi married the love of her life, George "Larry" Pelkey, Jr. on July 7, 1972 and created a loving home to raise their four children. She was the center of her family, providing guidance, support and love to her children and grandchildren. She spent countless hours chatting daily with her beloved sisters and brothers and provided loving companionship to her mom.
Judi had strong faith and loved praying the rosary. She was an active member of St Helena's Parish in Wilmington, DE.
For 15 years, Judi devoted herself to her career as a Family Readiness Support Assistant for the Delaware National Guard. It truly was her calling. She worked tirelessly to "Take care of our guard family" every day with passion, integrity, and unmatched commitment. She was highly respected by her peers and she made a direct, positive impact in the morale and lives of our Soldiers and their families. She will be dearly missed by all who have had the opportunity to know her.
She is preceded in death by her father, George L Bader, Sr. and brother, Michael Bader. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, George "Larry" Pelkey, Jr. ; daughters, Jennifer Flaherty and Suzanne Noval (Bill); sons, George "Larry" Pelkey III and Jonathan Pelkey; grandchildren, Nicholas, Megan and Julia Flaherty, Samantha Pelkey and Paige and William Noval; mother, Lucille Bader; brothers, George (Lee), Mark (Alicia), Matthew (Debbie) and Jeffrey Bader (Sherry); sisters, Nancy McMenamin (John) and Luanne Cotrotsios (Henry); and mother-in-law, Doris Pelkey.
Judi's family extends sincere thanks to Christiana Hospital and Compassionate Care for all the kindness and compassion they showed Judi and her family during her final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Helena's Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809 on Friday, April 12 at 10am. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. Family and friends may call at Brandywine Valley Funeral Care, 412 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809 on Thursday, April 11 from 6-8pm and again on Friday morning prior to Mass from 8:30-9:30am.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to DNG Youth Foundation in support of Camp Colwell, 1 Vavala Way, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019