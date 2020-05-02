Judith B. "Judy" Klevans



Judith B. "Judy" Klevans of Winter Garden, FL died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in her home at the Serenades retirement community. Wife of the late Lawrence M. Klevans and daughter of the late Martin and Rhea Berman, she was born in Franklin, PA in 1937, but also grew up in Pittsburgh, PA. After first attending Penn State University, she completed her studies at the University of Delaware, receiving BA and MA degrees in education.



Judy worked as an elementary school teacher for her entire career, working at the Brookside Elementary School in Newark, DE and the Calvert Elementary School in Calvert, MD. Throughout her career, she taught hundreds of children with her passion for learning and understanding the world.



Judy resided in the Glen Farms community of Cecil County, MD and the Jenner's Pond retirement community of West Grove, PA prior to moving to Winter Garden, FL. Judy was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Newark, the League of Women's Voters of Cecil County, the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, and the Jenner's Pond Library and Benevolent Care Fund Raising committees. She enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life, including quilting, needlepoint, doll making, traveling, and hot air ballooning.



Survivors include her sister Linda Berman of Odgen, Utah, 3 daughters, Mary-Lynn Jensen of Orlando, FL, Jennie Lucier of Bradenton, FL, Barbara Villani of Golden, CO, a son , Richard Klevans of Cary, NC, and 5 grandchildren.



The family suggests rather than flowers that contributions be made to the UUFN Endowment fund or the Jenner's Pond Benevolent Care Fund.









