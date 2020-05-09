Judith D. Brown
Judith D. Brown

Boothyn - Judy Brown entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 6th after a brief illness. Judy was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Dorothy and her brother, Robert. Originally from California where she began her teaching career, Judy moved on to New York City where she was a science teacher at Mt. St. Michael High School for thirty -two years prior to moving to Pennsylvania where she was a resident of Creekside Village in Boothwyn. Judy enjoyed photography and was an active member of the Delaware Photographic Society. She traveled throughout Europe and particularly loved taking river cruises. Judy was a member of the Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington where memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Church of the Holy Child
