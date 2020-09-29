Judith Dodd
Newark - Judith J. Dodd, 81, of Newark, Delaware passed away with loved ones at her side on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Judy was born at home in West Virginia on March 3, 1939, daughter of the late Paul and Florence (McCoy) Jennings. She was employed as a dental hygienist with the Wilmington Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Judy was a dedicated member of Newark United Methodist Church, a longtime volunteer usher at the Grand in downtown Wilmington, and enjoyed attending the Academy of Lifelong Learning.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Kautz and husband, David, and her greatest joy in life, her beloved grandchildren, Sarah and Nicholas. She is also survived by her brother, Sam Jennings.
Sadly, Judy was predeceased by her sons, Stephen and David.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Bethel Cemetery, 312 Bethel Cemetery Road, Chesapeake City, Maryland on Friday, October 9 at 12:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277