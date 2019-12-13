|
Judith J. Thompson Clifton
Newport - Judy passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Judy was the daughter of the late Frank and Dot Thompson. She graduated from Conrad High School then went to work at Artisan Bank for 30 plus years. Judy was a volunteer fire fighter with Minquas Fire Company No. 1 for over 30 years. She was a member of Conrad Alumni Board and loved traveling.
Judy is survived by her husband, Robert Clifton, Jr; brother, Jay L. Thompson; nieces, Jen and Kim; great niece, Reese and great nephews, Jude and Luke.
Services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Minquas Fire Company No. 1, P.O. Box 3073 Newport, DE 19804.
