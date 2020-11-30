Judith K. Robinson
Judith K. Robinson, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and math teacher extraordinaire, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, after a brief illness. While she was 76 at the time, she had the fieriness of a forty-year-old.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judith's memory to Newark United Methodist Church, 69 East Main Street, Newark, DE 19711 or Habitat for Humanity at habitatncc.org
