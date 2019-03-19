|
|
Judith "Judy" Luckey
New Castle - Judy, age 68, went to be with the Lord after a long illness on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Judy worked as a nurse at the Methodist Country House for 28 years before retiring in 2008. She was a very active member at St. James Episcopal Church in Newport. Judy volunteered as a Cub Scout leader and as a unit commissioner. She was a volunteer with Chesapeake Bay Girl Scout Council and Leader for troop 52. She loved children, to many she was "Mumsie". Judy enjoyed crafts and Hallmark ornaments.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Allen; her children, Christopher, Jason (Amber), Caroline, and Allen "AJ"; her sisters, Penny (Jerry) and Paula; her brother, Peter (Connie); and her grandchildren, Joshua, Quinn, Jenna, Timothy, Jaymi, Eric, Aiden, Veronica, Cavin, and Charlie.
Funeral Services will be at 1 pm on Thursday, March 21 at ST. JAMES EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 2 S Augustine St, Newport, DE 19804, where visitation will begin at 11:30 am. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions in Judy's memory may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 2 S Augustine St, Newport, DE 19804, or Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Dr, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019