Judith MacLennan
Wilmington - Judith MacLennan peacefully passed, surrounded by her loving family, on February 16th, 2020.
Judy was born In Wilmington to the late Stuart MacLennan and Helen Manlove Fiore. She worked at Wilmington Trust and then moved onto sales at Air Base Carpet Mart. She retired after 15+ years of service.
Judy is survived by her siblings Carol Hall, Joanne Capodanno (Joe), and Helene Winward; nieces Kathleen Hall (Wayne), Lucia Spillan (James), Julie Smith (Brian), Kim Mazzio, and Diane Cygan; and nephews John Hall (Mary), Joseph F. Capodanno III, Victor Mazzio (Maribeth), Damon Peirce, Lewis Winward (Kim), and Robert F. MacLennan (Lisa). She is preceded in death by sisters Susan Peirce and Madolin MacLennan.
Viewing will be held 6pm-8pm Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. Burial and service will follow on Friday in the All Saints Cemetery at 11am.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020