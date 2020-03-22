|
Judith Murphy McFarland
Clayton - Judith Murphy (Aneda) McFarland of Clayton, DE, age 73, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Judith was born on November 15, 1946 in Stroudsburg, PA to the late Joseph Aneda and Jean (Murphy) Aneda.
Judith was a very loving and outspoken woman, especially to support and care for her family with all her heart and sacrificed as much as she needed to ensure their happiness and success. She was the family matriarch at all the family gatherings. Her love of her husband, Donald McFarland endured even after his death in 1986. As a young girl, Judith fell down a well and had broken her back. Because of this, she fought with pain and discomfort but always persevered with a strong spirt and love for her family. She lived her life the best she could and encouraged people to take chances and reach for their dreams. Judith was an accomplished golfer; taught by her father, golf professional Joseph Aneda. She also won various first place awards in archery. She loved camping, the beach and especially seagulls. One of her biggest delights was watching her granddaughter, Leeann, riding her horses.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ann Blankenship and her husband, Robert; son, Bruce Michael Palmer and his wife Kelly; grandchildren: Amelia Thompson, Leeann Williams, Daniel McFalls, Jacob Palmer; great granddaughter, Cora Schlichting; nieces: Linda Llera Nuoffer and her husband, Ron, Sandra Llera Raynaud and her husband, Patrick; grandnephew, Max Nuoffer; grandnieces: Katherine Raynaud and Adelyn Raynaud and sister, Joan Llera. In addition to her parents, Judith is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray McFarland.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "The " and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020