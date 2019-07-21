|
Judith Petrucci Eppler
Wilmington - Judith Petrucci Eppler, age 73, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Judith was a 1964 graduate of Wilmington High School. She was a former member of St. Elizabeth Church. Judith enjoyed watching TV, especially the Andy Griffith Show and Murder, She Wrote, listening to doo-wop music and dancing.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Rhoda Petrucci; brothers, Charles Petrucci and Donnie Petrucci; sister, Cindy Cook; and sister in law, Juanita Petrucci.
Survivors include her daughter, Melanie DiPersio (Dan Hines); son, John Carey (Bridget); siblings, Mary Ellen Topor (Ron), Albert T. Petrucci, Jr and Jerry Petrucci (Susanne); 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; a niece and nephew; 2 grand nieces; 1 grand nephew; and her dear friend Gladys Portlock.
Funeral Services will be at 11 am on Thursday, July 25 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judith's memory may be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral expenses.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019