Judy D. McNutt
Newark - Judy D. McNutt, 69 of Newark passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by her family.
Judy was born in Raleigh, NC the daughter of the late Mary (Wright) and Robert Liles, Sr. She was a homemaker for most of her life who took an active role in helping raise all of her grandchildren, especially Morgan & Larry. She had such an impact in her grandchildren's lives that the News Journal wrote an article about her titled: The Biggest Heart Is Grandmothers. When her children were young she was heavily involved in all their activities; becoming the President of the Home & School Association, as well as a Board Member for the former Girls Wildcat Softball League. She was one of the original car pool moms that made sure every child had a ride if one was needed. Judy's love of animals was contagious and she passed this on to all of her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and her southern cooking will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Liles, Jr. and John Liles and her son, Lawrence "LT" McNutt, II in 2011.
Judy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lawrence McNutt; her daughter, Judy McNutt of Wilmington; her grandchildren, Brittany Hanks, Cynthia Heacock, Graham Heacock and Morgan and Lawrence C. McNutt, III; her 4 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Donald (Denise) and Dean Liles and her sisters, Wanda Hollinger and Ann Forrester.
The family would like to extend its thanks to the nursing staff at Christiana Hospital in 3E. Thank you for your amazing compassion through all of this.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road at 11 AM. Friends may call at the church after 10 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 100 West 10th Street, Ste. 1103, Wilmington, DE 1801 of Faith Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020