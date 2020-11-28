1/1
Judy Gale Walsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Gale Walsh

New Castle - Judy Gale Walsh, age 59, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Due to her wishes, no services will be held. We ask that you celebrate her life by striving to be as warm-hearted, loving, and generous as she was.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist with the research of liver and kidney disease through American Liver Foundation https://liverfoundation.org/ or American Kidney Fund https://www.kidneyfund.org/.

To view full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved