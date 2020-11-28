Judy Gale Walsh
New Castle - Judy Gale Walsh, age 59, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Due to her wishes, no services will be held. We ask that you celebrate her life by striving to be as warm-hearted, loving, and generous as she was.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist with the research of liver and kidney disease through American Liver Foundation https://liverfoundation.org/
or American Kidney Fund https://www.kidneyfund.org/
.
To view full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-328-2213