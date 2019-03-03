Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Newark - Judy Lee Leary, age 59, of Newark, DE passed away on February 27, 2019. Judy was a kind and loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her lifetime partner, Albert Leary; her children: Angela M. Taylor, Candida M. Ashman (Scott), and James F. Taylor (Vanessa); her parents, Angelo and Carolyn Mercado; her brothers: Angelo and Anthony Mercado; her sisters: Janet Mercado, Joyce Mercado, Jackie Gonzalez-Murray, and Jennifer Martinez; grandchildren: Carissa, Kaylee, Melena, Olivia, Ethan, and Aubree. Judy was preceded in death by Joseph F. Leary.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5 from 10-11 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Judy's life will take place at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
