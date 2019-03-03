|
|
Judy Lee Leary
Newark - Judy Lee Leary, age 59, of Newark, DE passed away on February 27, 2019. Judy was a kind and loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her lifetime partner, Albert Leary; her children: Angela M. Taylor, Candida M. Ashman (Scott), and James F. Taylor (Vanessa); her parents, Angelo and Carolyn Mercado; her brothers: Angelo and Anthony Mercado; her sisters: Janet Mercado, Joyce Mercado, Jackie Gonzalez-Murray, and Jennifer Martinez; grandchildren: Carissa, Kaylee, Melena, Olivia, Ethan, and Aubree. Judy was preceded in death by Joseph F. Leary.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5 from 10-11 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Judy's life will take place at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019