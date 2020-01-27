|
Julia C. Becker
Wilmington - Julia Catherine Becker (86), beloved wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on December 5, 2019 after a brief illness.
One of three sisters, Julia was born in York, PA in 1933 to J. Oscar Bollinger and Catherine (Miller) Bollinger. After graduating from William Penn High School in York, PA, Julia attended the School of Nursing of Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, graduated as an R.N. in 1955 and there met her future husband, Dr. Edward F. Becker. They married on April 2, 1955 in York, PA and started a family - Deborah in 1957 and Bob in 1959. Julia and Ed moved to Wilmington, DE in 1961 and made life-long friends in the Deerhurst neighborhood before building a house in Chadds Ford, PA in 1966 where they lived until Julia's final years, enriching their circle of wonderful friends.
While raising a family, Julia led an active life of community service as a driver for the Methodist Country Home, a deacon at Westminster Church in West Chester, PA, and a volunteer at its thrift shop. An avid gardener, Julia was a garden guide at Longwood Gardens for over 20 years. She loved music. In her teenage years Julia was a violinist but later switched to the piano. Julia never lost her thirst for learning. In 1983, at age 50, Julia graduated from West Chester University with a B.S. degree in Public Health. Julia was forever faithful to all her commitments along with her gardening, playing tennis, hiking, walking her dogs, entertaining and being the ultimate friend of a friend-in-need.
Julia is survived by her husband, daughter and son, by grandchildren Catherine (Becker) Losco, Eric Becker, and by great granddaughter, Emilia Losco.
We are forever grateful to the people of Foulk Manor North and Seasons Hospice for their excellent care of Julia in her final days.
A memorial service celebrating Julia's life will be held on Sunday, February 9th at Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Chester, PA. Visitation with the family is at 2:00pm with the service beginning at 2:30pm. All are invited to attend a reception immediately following the service. The family will conduct a private interment in the Church's Memorial Garden. Additional details of the service can be found on the Chandler Funeral Homes website www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations can be made to the Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, 2020