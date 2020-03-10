|
Julia "Judy" Helen Boyd
Greenville - Age 75, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Born July 27, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Julia (nee Hickey) Friedman. Judy graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1962 and married Robert Boyd in 1968. She worked for many years and retired from OSHA. In retirement, she enjoyed time with friends and family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Judy was particularly fond of vacationing in Rehoboth Beach.
Judy is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Melissa Evans (Ted) and Jeffrey (Sue); and grandchildren, Dylan, Bailey, Karena, and Thayer.
A visitation will be 6:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to (www.michaeljfox.com).
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020