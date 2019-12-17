|
|
Julia M. Reardon
Hockessin - Julia Marie (Magrogan) Reardon, 93, peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home at The Summit Assisted Living on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Julia was born in Lynch, Maryland on June 23, 1926, the youngest of 10 children of the late Joseph and Mary (Malloy) Magrogan. A graduate of Chestertown High School and the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, she worked as a Registered Nurse at the former Delaware Hospital, having retired in 1980 after 37 years of dedicated service. Julia was a member of Holy Spirit Church, the parish Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality, and the alumni associations of both Chestertown High School and St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. True to her generous and giving nature, she enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies for her family and friends, and crocheted hats for the babies at the A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital. In her leisure time, she enjoyed puzzles.
In her later years, Julia greatly enjoyed living at The Summit Assisted Living, where she made many friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff for the loving care and attention shown to Julia.
Her husband of 58 years, Leon J. Reardon, passed away on August 6, 2006. In addition, she was sadly predeceased by her great granddaughter, Lily Catherine Zarebicki; and her nine siblings.
Julia will be dearly missed by her daughters, Margaret A. Ryan (Robert), Catherine R. Creamer (Edward), Julia R. Callahan (Daniel); her grandchildren, Kerry Wilson (Wayne), Kristy Womax (Paul), Julie Zarebicki (Christopher), Dan Callahan, Katee Goodley (Steve); her great grandchildren, Ryan and Karley Womax, Anja and Izabella Zarebicki.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington on Friday, December 20 from 10:00-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
As Julia was known for her Queenly Wave and Smile, the family suggests in lieu of flowers, please pass her wave and smile forward.
