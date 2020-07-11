Julia Marie McCrory (nee McMaster)
Wilmington - Julia Marie McCrory (nee McMaster), age 93, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Manor Care Nursing Home in Wilmington, DE. Julia is survived by her daughters, Deborah Quinn (Thomas) of Wilmington, DE and Wendy Rotz (Larry) of State College, PA and her grandchildren, Meaghan Quinn and Ryan Quinn; as well as her sister, Martha Sndyer of Belleville, PA and brother, Larry McMaster of Burnham, PA; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her services on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road), Wilmington, DE 19803. Visitation at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Glenwood Memorial Cemetery in Broomall, PA. To view and expanded obituary or send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
