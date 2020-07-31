1/1
Julia Ray Farrell
1918 - 2020
Julia Ray Farrell

Julia Ray Farrell, 102 years old, was born in Wilmington, DE on May 1, 1918. She earned her wings on July 24, 2020, at home surrounded by family in Wilmington, Delaware.

She attended the #3 Elementary School and Howard High School. She earned her GED later on in life.

She worked at various jobs throughout her life. She was a leather tanning and finishing worker at Allied Kid, a domestic, a community outreach coordinator with the United Neighbors for Progress and a public health nurse's aide with the Porter State Service Center and the Northeast State Service Center, from where she retired.

Throughout her journey, she touched many lives and had a lasting impact on those that she encountered. She was a tireless advocate for those from the neighborhood who were incarcerated and suffering from drug addiction. She wrote letters to them in prison and to their parole boards. She always offered words of hope and comfort to those in the depths of their addiction. She lost a daughter to drug addiction over 50 years ago. She wanted to do whatever she could to prevent another mother and family from experiencing the pain and heartache she felt from losing her daughter. Many continue to say, "Miss Julia never judged us, never forgot us and she was the only one who really cared."

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Katie Farrell; brothers, John and Joseph Farrell and Nathaniel Smallwood; a daughter, Fay Farrell.

She is survived by her children, Kay, Donald and Ronald Farrell; 4 grandchildren, Eric, Ericka and John Farrell and Marcia McCants, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be on Wednesday, August 5, at St. Mary's Church, 601 Pine Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Funeral Services will be private; there will be no viewing. In the interest of public health, a mask must be worn and social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St. Mary's Church in the name of Julia R. Farrell.

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
